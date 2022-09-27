There was another option the Government could have considered regarding the price increases in fuel.
They could have raised the prices of premium and super slightly higher, and keep the diesel price as is.
Maxi-taxis and companies delivering goods use diesel. This will cause an increase in most goods.
These cost increases will most likely be worse than the slightly higher increase in premium and super.
Neil R de Montrichard
Westmoorings
