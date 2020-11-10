Scant attention is being paid by the relevant personnel at our Ministry of National Security to the specific travel needs of returning nationals who have been stranded abroad in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe and beyond.
At the moment, no commercial flights are officially being operated from these countries in and out of Trinidad.
The returning national thus has the option of either awaiting a specially arranged charter to be announced which they may utilise, or travelling to Barbados in the hope of connecting to Trinidad thereafter.
At the moment, British Airways flies into Barbados from Heathrow only on Fridays. Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has no flights whatsoever listed on its schedule from Barbados to Trinidad.
A charter from the UK may be difficult to arrange, if not properly advertised to these individuals.
A common-sense solution would then be to make a seamless arrangement with CAL, whereby those arriving from the UK or Europe have enough time to arrive in Barbados, clear immigration procedures, have their luggage transferred to Caribbean Airlines, then board the aircraft.
This would mean alerting BA staff at Heathrow of the need to tag passenger bags through to Port of Spain since they would otherwise be offloaded in Barbados.
Should such a seamless connection not be made, the returning national must then face a week-long quarantine in Barbados, and even thereafter remain unsure of making a connection to Trinidad for an indefinite time.
Should one become available, another PCR-negative test will be required prior to departure from Barbados. On arrival in Trinidad, yet another week-long quarantine has been mandated.
Communication with and from the Ministry of National Security on these matters has proven fruitless or non-existent.
It is clear that unless some individual in authority takes this issue by the scruff of its neck and sorts it out without further delay, the ongoing trauma of being stranded abroad will continue unabated, and such citizens will continue to feel abandoned by their Government.