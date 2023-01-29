The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has responded decisively ahead of the 2023 season to outline several new initiatives designed to lift the standard of the game currently reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was refreshing to hear local cricket boss Azim Bassarath tell the media that Premier I clubs will now play at least three three-day matches on consecutive days.

The positive impact of this development will be immediately felt, as cricketers will have to adapt to playing longer in the middle in order to ready themselves for regional and international matches.