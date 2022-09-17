Thursday’s speech by Watson Duke is undoubtedly the start of his campaign for the next Tobago House of Assembly election.
Farley Augustine and Executive members who support him (I suspect a majority, if not all, do), while they will continue to run the THA, have no choice but to resign from the PDP and form their own political party.
The alternative of ousting Duke from the Executive of the party he founded may not be viable. Research how and why Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP), led by Ashworth Jack, was formed in 2008 and you will understand the reason—a case of history repeating itself.
The major difference is that the Democratic Action Congress (DAC) led then by Hochoy Charles, from which TOP emanated, was not in power at that time. As with any marriage with irreconcilable differences (anyone who believes the Watson-Farley fight can be successfully resolved is completely naive), the only option is now divorce.
There is absolutely no way they will fight another election together after all that water has passed under the bridge; or to use another bridge reference, after bridges have been burnt.
After Duke’s address on Thursday, which contained some damning allegations that may end up in court, the Rubicon has been well and truly crossed.
Consequently, the politically sensible thing for Augustine and his supporters in the PDP to do at this point—if they want to have the chance lead the THA long term, while they have the power of incumbency and, by extension, the wherewithal to dispense political patronage (yes, it’s a Machiavellian thought, but realistically, whether you like it or not, that’s how the system works)—is to form their own political party to fight the PDP (and PNM) at the next election.
However, like I said before, the outcome won’t make an iota of a difference to the welfare of Tobago and Tobagonians.
Let the games begin. Popcorn, please.