The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was given the opportunity by the electorate to be in charge of our sister island and, within months, the leaders are at war with each other. This does not shock me.
In my opinion, the way to solve internal issues using politics is not going on any platform and recommending, suggesting or attacking another leader or person in the very same party. Let the disagreement be resolved internally.
This is a sign of division in the camp, which does no good for the party at present, and in the future. When there is a uniting of force to win an election, all must understand that somewhere there will be a person who will be in charge.
The ego and the “do it my way or else” attitude must be something of the past. Humility is crucial for the benefit of the party, and the people who are being served.
Whether you believe it or not, there are some people, and that includes leaders (politicians), in our twin islands who simply cannot see another person being the one from whom they have to receive instructions. Give them a while, and some unpleasant behaviour can show up.
As a concerned citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, please, Mr Augustine and Mr Duke, both of you must sit down and have meaningful dialogue and get the issues resolved.
Tobago and those living there need action—with emphasis on the economy, just as Trinidad. I am sure they are not pleased by what is taking place. At the end of the day, it is the people who feel it most when the leadership conduct themselves in an immature manner.
Do not blow the opportunity both of you were granted. This may never happen again. Make the best of it while you can.
Let us do it together, remembering people and country come first.