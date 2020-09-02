Haven’t we all, at some point, read a really brilliant analysis on the best way forward, by either a professional journalist, well-known academic, retired public servant or just a private citizen in the letters section of the daily press, and wondered why the suggestions were not adopted by those in authority with the power to act?
The answer to the above question is obviously in the positive, but the more important question is: why do the ultimate political decision-makers almost never take on board the wise counsel of those who are not orbiting in their primary universe?
Now, the best way to answer this most important conundrum is to define the difference between knowledge and wisdom, but we do not have space here to do that.
So, let us content ourselves with the acknowledgement that our two main political parties almost exclusively reward loyalty over ability in every important appointment or decision.
In other words, once you are not in their political good books, you could spout a fountain of wisdom, like the current dean of letter writers Noble Phillip does regularly, but he and others like him will never be appointed to the Senate, or their insightful suggestions on policy ever adopted, until they decide to show loyalty to the political elite.
How very sad for our dear country.