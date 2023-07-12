The Erla syndrome

The barrage of headlines announcing the robberies, murders, and general atmosphere of terror seems unending.
The reflexive response is to call on the Commissioner of Police and/or the Minister of National Security to “do something” or resign.
Neither choice seems to appeal to Erla Harewood-Christopher and Fitzgerald Hinds. Instead they opt for a smug silence, or empty declarations of intent.
We are going in circles, to the extent that going in circles now seems to be a PNM Olympic event.
But let me avoid the cycle of calling upon those responsible, and eliciting their predictable responses. The problem is not personalities, but institutions.
Our Constitution took great pains to insulate certain office holders from political control. It established ostensibly independent commissions, like the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, or the Police Service Commission, comprised of independent people to make appointments to sensitive offices.
It then protected the holders of those offices from political control to ensure they work without fear or favour.
This was the theory, at least. What the framers of the Constitution did not envision was that the guardians of independence, the commissions, and the office holders would willingly submit themselves to external control.
We have witnessed the spectacle of the Prime Minister intercepting communication between the (former) president and the Police Service Commission, and interfering in the appointment of a new commissioner.
And now, the same institutions have given us Erla Harewood-Christopher, who apparently meets with the approval of the political directorate, and who apparently approves of them.
From this, it seems the PNM has found the knack of appointing “independent” office holders who are acquainted with their wishes, and more than willing to carry them out.
Unfortunately, it is well-established that the PNM’s wishes and the national interest go in opposite directions: we can have one or the other, but not both.
So even as the screams of terror and the desperate cries for help directed at the Commissioner of Police, who seems to have taken a vow of silence, persist and grow, it is worth keeping in mind that we are looking and speaking to an embodiment of unworkable institutions brought about by years of corruption.
I would ask citizens to bear this in mind in the upcoming local government election and impending general election, due in 2025.
In the interim, I would encourage members of the public to avail themselves of another constitutional right: freedom of speech.
Let the powers that be know what you think of their failure. Perhaps embarrassment will work where moral suasion or professional ethics fail.