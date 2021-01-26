It was interesting to read recent reports about non-functioning WASA tanks that have been that way for more than a decade.
If those reports are true it is a truly scandalous situation, but it would be a situation that should surprise no one.
WASA has been a sore point for years. It is clearly a hot political potato that no one has the courage to touch. No one. This one blaming that one, that one blaming the other one, round and round we go with this matter.
If the current Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonsalves, can make even a dent in the WASA problem, he would deserve more than a medal. Look at what happened to his predecessor Robert Le Hunte. A fair and humane revamping of WASA would be a major achievement of Trinidad and Tobago as a modern State, no doubt about it.
A Singh
via e-mail