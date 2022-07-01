I wish to respond to Mr Israel Khan’s letter to the editor, “Vulgar claims against legal system”, published on Thursday in the Express.
Mr Khan appears to have taken offence to my simple reminder of the facts that our political history is littered with the names of prominent Indo-Trinidadians who have been unsuccessfully prosecuted, including former ministers Dhanraj Singh, Tim Gopeesingh and Finbar Ganga, PM Basdeo Panday, CJ Sat Sharma, Prof Vijay Narayansingh, Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson.
There is nothing inaccurate about this statement, but Mr Khan considers it a “vulgar political and racial spin”. To that I say, “who the cap fits, let them wear it”, as the facts speak for themselves. Further to this, I shall show the facts accordingly.
The burning question which remains unanswered in the aftermath of the Privy Council judgment is why was Chief Magistrate Sherman McNicolls and AG John Jeremie not investigated for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and misconduct in public office? If the roles were reversed and Sat Sharma was seeking assistance from Anand Ramlogan while he was trying Keith Rowley for corruption, would the DPP and the police have similarly turned a blind eye?
Facts, as they say, are stubborn things. The PNM has been in power for over 50 years since Independence. Corruption was so rampant that Desmond Cartey, Minister of Housing, publicly boasted that “all ah we thief”.
The famous Bob Lindquist has recorded his experience whilst investigating PNM corruption on his website, https://www.lindquistforensics.com/scases/government-of-trinidad-vs-minister-johnny-o-halloran-mr-10/. He said “A man named John H O’Halloran made himself an extraordinarily wealthy man. O’Halloran’s clout in Trinidad lay in the sway he seemed to hold over a man named Eric Williams, Trinidad’s father of independence, head of the People’s National Movement, a political party that came to power in 1956. Williams appointed his man to a series of powerful patronage positions. From his insider vantage point, Johnny O took his slice, his 10%, his skim off the top, in oil, construction and in horse racing. And almost everybody in Trinidad knew it. But nobody could do anything about it.”
Perhaps Mr Khan can explain why no one was arrested and charged if “everyone knew about it”. The legendary corruption scandals of Johnny O’Halloran and Francis Prevatt included the Caroni Racing Complex, the national sewerage scheme and the DC-9 scandal.
If there is the perception that there is a political bias because mostly UNC supporters and Indo-Trinis have been charged and prosecuted, then we have a duty to examine the facts before rushing to prove how patriotic we are by defending public institutions that are supposed to be independent to enhance our personal credibility. Let me remind Mr Khan of some of the many unresolved PNM scandals:
1. The investigation into the re-payment of Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’s mortgage;
2. The investigation of the sale of Al-Rawi’s Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV to Roger Kawalsingh without any legal transfer at the Licensing Office, in breach of the law;
3. The sexual harassment claims against Minister Darryl Smith and the hush money paid to settle some using State funds with a non-disclosure agreement;
4. The investigation into sexual abuse of children at State homes at the behest of public officials;
5. Perverting the course of justice investigation regarding the alleged intervention of Al-Rawi in police investigations concerning the arrest of Christian Chandler;
6. The scandal where a “female” minister called the Point Fortin Police Station to demand her son be released after he was caught in a drug bust with two Venezuelans;
7. The award of a radio licence to PNMite Louis Lee Sing;
8. The planting of missiles and cocaine in the water tank of UNC Minister Sadiq Baksh;
9. The secret slush fund of private scholarships given to PNM supporters and friends;
10. The purchase of the MV Su for $25 million, which had to be repaired at a cost of $27 million but couldn’t sail a day as a water taxi;
11. The Calder Hart corruption investigation into the waterfront project and the Brian Lara stadium and the award of contracts to his brother-in-law that he claims he did not know;
12. The Lawrence Duprey investigation regarding the collapse of CL Financial and Calder Hart’s re-purchase of $110 million HMB shares for $130 million when he was chairman of NIB resulted in PNM treasurer Andre Monteil making a $20-million profit;
13. The cocaine found in the diplomatic pouch;
14. The billion-dollar rapid rail scandal and the payment via Nidco involving the Bouygues Group which was being investigated for corruption in many countries;
15. The Labidco fiasco which saw the disappearance of $435 million and no end despite the Fraud Squad executing a search warrant and seizing all the files;
16. The mysterious construction of the church in the Heights of Guanapo by a contractor who was awarded several million-dollar contracts;
17. The disappearance of $30 million in the Bamboo Networks scandal at eTeck;
18. EMBD chairman Uthara Rao using $400,000 of taxpayers’ money to pay for sexual harassment claims;
19. The million-dollar payments made by Bouygues days before the election to the PNM.
Mr Khan SC, I have great respect and admiration for you and I do not intend to get into a tennis match with you on this. However, I repeat again the facts are the facts, and facts are stubborn things—they do not go away.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law