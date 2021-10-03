The farce that is the budget

This country is so tightly shackled to a rigid status quo that opinions of the ordinary class are nothing more than dust in the wind. And, so, I’m writing this to relieve Covid-19 exhaustion.
Budget speeches can be likened to a popular Carnival band: same mas, different colour feathers.
The short-sightedness of central governance is a major contributing factor that impedes the fair and equitable distribution of the country’s resources to benefit all citizens.
This “remote” system also lends to the lopsided development we complain so bitterly about. It would seem that in order to bask in the comforts of the country’s wealth, one has to dwell in an urban city/town. You don’t see city dwellers burning tyres and blocking roads to get the attention of the authorities.
Every night in the news, it’s disheartening to see citizens in rural communities lamenting the deplorable conditions of roads, lack of water, landslides threatening their homes, etc. This, in a country that boasts to the world about its “buoyant and sputtering” oil and gas economy.
Minister Rohan Sinanan has hinted at the establishment of a single entity that will be responsible for all roads—highways, main, secondary, traces, tracks, etc—to replace the current and confusing “multiple agency system”.
This sounds like a recipe for more bacchanal and confusion, not to mention an exacerbation to the already crippling lack of transparency and resultant misappropriation of the county’s finances.
What is needed is an expanded system of local government adequately constituted and empowered to manage at least the basic amenities/infrastructure in the respective towns and communities. Of course, this can only be possible through Constitution reform, a seemingly impossible feat as no government wants to relinquish as much as an iota of power.
Meanwhile, for the sake of shame, the Government can at least create a new ministerial position. Minister of Graft and Corruption. Such a ministry can save taxpayers millions, even billions—monies that can be redirected toward fixing some of the problems in rural communities.
A former government minister estimated corruption and wastage to be 40 per cent of the annual budget. This minister’s object will be to maintain corruption at a level of 30 per cent. Don’t scoff. Look at the amount of money that will be available to invest in productive endeavours. In order for this to be effective, the job must be given to a crook familiar with the ins and outs of kickback and corruption. I guess it’s a long list to choose from.
All in all, the Government can increase its budgetary allocations all it wants, two, three, even tenfold. But without an all encompassing budgetary disbursement mechanism, nothing will change. People in rural communities will have to continue to block roads and burn tyres to get even a crumb of the pie.
So until such time, we’ll sit back and look at the Finance Minister reading an “esoteric” budget (to borrow a term from the trade and industry minister) that has no bearing on poor-people’s reality. With a derisive grin on his face, he’ll present a speech that is tantamount to a nice, sugar-coated idea frozen in a perpetual loop. Perhaps a working over of a budget from a decade ago.
The next day, we’ll go on with our Covid-19 lives hoping that God is really a Trini.
Then again, our Prime Minister has found an appropriate response to farse, ill-conceived letter writers and armchair critics. KMA!
So crick crack monkey break he back...
RP Joseph
San Fernando