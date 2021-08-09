The fight for Tobago

PRICEY: A plan for the Tobago Airport expansion

There was a vexatious political 6/6 stalemate at the Tobago House of Assembly elections in January 2021. The proposed end to the debacle is moving forward to having 15 constituencies so that there can be no repetition of the problem.

Along comes Dr Denise Tsoifatt-Angus with the bright idea of a brand new third political party, the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA).

So, we move forward with the People’s National Movement (PNM), the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the new IDA. Dare I ask what might be the solution to these parties winning five constituencies each?

Can 42 enthusiastic, aspiring representatives be found to join the political party leaders to fight over these 15 seats? One could allegedly imagine that in such a small society as Tobago there will inevitably be family members and close friends battling each other for political supremacy.

There can be no political winner takes all when so many people are fighting over a very small cake.

The individual slices are so small, the political cake could disintegrate.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

