The fine vaccine line

Following the reported decision of her Excellency the President to cull all unvaccinated persons from her security detail, a decision which was robustly supported by no less a person than the Prime Minister himself, it is clear that, from the State’s perspective, vaccine discrimination is here to stay.
Of course quite naturally, this reported decision of the President has in itself created waves on social media—one may even say tsunamis—with as many persons supporting the move as those opposing it.
But perhaps, more importantly, it has opened the door to a much wider discussion on the legitimate concerns surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines.
At the outset, let me first indicate that I am a supporter of vaccines/ vaccination and universal scientific principles in general, and thus do not intend to engage the illogical, irrational unproductive and distractive ejections that form the basis of the “anti-vaxxers” and other “vaccine conspiracist” movements. In fact, in the case of the latter, I would posit that the “new world order” they project is now old.
Nevertheless, I think it’s important for us to soberly engage the legitimate concerns surrounding the current Covid-19 vaccines, chief amongst which is the fact that they remain “trial versions” with only emergency use approval, and potential kinks still to be worked out.
It’s therefore appropriate to note that unlike the mandatory vaccines which we as children and adults are given (largely uncontested), the full consequences of the current Covid-19 vaccines, like the virus itself, may not yet be entirely known.
To this end, I think it befitting for the State to disengage from any and all such inclinations of forced vaccinations, and focus its attention on moral suasion. Not only because such discussions serve to distract the population from the vaccine goal and fuel the very “vaccine conspiracist” and misinformation which they are fighting against, but because it also places the State in a very precarious position.
What if, in the next few months or years, the very science changes (like it has on the virus transmissibility, belated being classified as airborne by the CDC), and reveals that there are harmful side effects. Will the State accept full liability as a result of such “forced” vaccinations? Certainly, the vaccine manufacturers have said they will not.
It’s therefore imperative that as part of its vaccination thrust, the Government straddle the very fine vaccine line of sufficiently educating the population about the pros and cons, while effectively demonstrating its plausibility as a pathway out of the pandemic.
A Phillip
Barataria