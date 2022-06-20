The Foster few know

By what means do we measure a man? To whom do we tip our hats in the vicious arena in the court of public opinion. I found myself asking these existential questions the other day as I was forced to look down the dark and dismal barrel of my own hypocritical gun of public opinion as I was silenced in the middle of my verbal annihilation of the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Foster Cummings.
It all started mid-air on a flight to New York. Be it twisted fate or sheer happenstance, in true Trini fashion, I struck up a conversation with an elderly gentleman next to me. He was quite soft-spoken yet stoic in presence, someone you can tell doesn’t waste their time on planet Earth.
But as in true Trini fashion, the conversation came around to politics, and as everyone knows, every Trini knows what has to be fixed in this country. Is just dem dotish politicians doh know, obviously.
As the topic of the youth and the state of affairs of the youth came around, salivating at the mouth, I went to town on Minister Cummings. As I sank my teeth into that juicy morsel of what I thought was a slam-dunk topic for me, I spoke about his disillusioned state or awareness of what is really happening, and his being drunk with privilege is just one more reason that Trinidad “gone to the dogs!”
“Son,” he calmly and warmly engaged, with his silver-haired chin, now tucked in, with curious eyes perched over his spectacles, he asked, “Do you know the history of the man you are speaking about?”
In an instant, I rebutted with an air of convincing swaggered bravado, “Of course! Everyone knows Foster.”
“Really?” he asked, and with a mischievous smirk on his face, he then proceeded to ask me a question I was not prepared for, “Would you share with me what you know of the man?”
At this point I realised I had painted myself into the corner of the room as I hadn’t any real answer of substance for him, so as any normal, self-respecting adult would do, I resorted to childishly asking him, “Well, do you?”
Certain the argument was over at this point, I quickly discovered, boy was I wrong. As the elderly gentleman was a former teacher of “Young Foster” and he had quite a lot to say. So much so, I was left reflecting my own life and what the court of public opinion can do to any of us, as hard as this is to admit, I had to write this article to bring some balance to the public opinion and execution-style slanderous justice we feel we all deserve to dish out to our public figures, especially without really knowing them.
He went on to share his earliest memories of Foster growing up at Indian Trail Village, Couva, and what I can only describe as very humble beginnings.
The son of a market vendor, Mr Tobias would recall Minister Cummings’s tiny voice bellowing at the top of his lungs in Couva Market in his little Milton Presbyterian Primary School uniform, as he helped support his family as he assisted his mother to sell at the Couva Market after school.
The elderly man said the level of strength, determination and sense of responsibility he saw in the then young Foster, even at the age of nine or ten, made him sit up and pay close attention to him.
As faith would have it, Mr Tobias said he had the pleasure of personally being his former teacher in Couva Junior Secondary School.
He recollected the focus and determination in “that young man” as he proudly expressed he remembered a distinctive memory of young Foster regularly expressing to him, saying, “Sir, when I get big, I am going to be a millionaire and hire plenty! plenty! people!”
He explained that “Mr Foster”, as he recalled, was always popular with the other kids, as he was always the first in line to come to the defence of his fellow students, with an old soul temperament. He would never pass up the opportunity to debate on behalf of another student’s defence.
As he glanced out the plane’s window, with an almost boastful side smirk, he recalled young Foster was elected school prefect and coordinated bake sales and tuck shop sales in school, but always employed his classmates in any of his business ventures.
After leaving Couva Junior Sec, he went on to Carapichaima Senior Comprehensive. He would meet him in the market on weekends with his mother faithfully helping to support his family.
He went on to reminisce on his secret admiration for Foster as he watched him continue to sell in the market, even after he left secondary school.
Mr Tobias said they lost track for a while, but he would see him from time to time.
He remembers young Cummings going on to Cipriani Labour College to further his studies and, later on, with his keen entrepreneurial spirit, he started his own business, and, of course, hiring more people than he needed at the time. But that was always his mentality, as Mr Tobias chuckled.
I would tell him he is paying too many workers, and every time, he would greet me with a big, broad smile and warm embrace, where he would shrug and utter, “I ain’t hiring enough, you mean!”
He recalled seeing him with a Spandex store one time, then a car rental business as another, and every time they meet, with a broad, embracing smile, he would say, “Sir, ah getting there.”
By this time, he stated, young Foster was in UWI, St Augustine, while at the same time running his own car rental business.
They lost contact for a number of years, then met back up where he shared that he had acquired his Bachelor’s in Political Science and he was the owner of his very own thriving construction and real estate development company.
It was at this point he shared his political aspirations with Mr Tobias, as he remembered Foster telling him that money was not enough to make a change. He realised that any real change can only take place from inside the political arena. “I told him that he was speeding towards Crazy Town to enter that den of sharks.”
Fast-forward four years, now retired, Mr Tobias remembers getting the news of his old pupil and market vendor-turned-entrepreneur, who was now sworn in as a temporary senator in 2008.
He said they reconnected not long after as they met back in a grocery store in Chaguanas and they are still in contact.
He proudly boasted of his influence in the minister’s passion to work with youth as he saw himself as a mentor to the young Foster and believes he was an influence in the now minister’s passion and drive for the youth of Trinidad and Tobago.
He highlighted several initiatives that his past student is now engaged in, like the young farmers programme, entrepreneurial initiatives, and working with the youth of his constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo.
At the end of our plane ride, we said our goodbyes, and went our separate ways.
In the following days and weeks, the feeling of cognitive dissonance turned back to doubt. I said to myself that guy had to be a political stooge. So as days turned to weeks, I was left with an unsettling feeling, was that true? Was the guy being honest or was he just another political stooge? As that unsettling feeling grew, I realised that all the while I was pointing fingers at the people in power, there are people braver than me that went a step further to do something about it.
The story brought great personal awareness and profundity to myself, as I was now faced with the man in the mirror and what I was doing to make a difference myself, regardless of the court of popular opinion.
So I urge anyone reading this, look at your man in the mirror and what does he or she reflects a person with value or values.
But for what it’s worth, this citizen is now a fan. We all have to be the change we want to see in this world. If you are unhappy with what you see, do something about it. If a market vendor can make it to the political halls of influence, then you and I have no excuse valid enough.
Thanks for the motivation, Minister Cummings. Keep toiling in the vineyards, my brother. You have a supporter in me.