The future can be bright

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte: “You choose, Covid vaccine or I’ll have you jailed!” (June 21, 2021 ).
The president said he is “exasperated” by reports of vaccine hesitancy in the capital amid slow roll-out.
Five days later, he asked the vaccine decliners to leave the country and go to India or somewhere, or to America. “Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis being faced in this country, there is a national emergency.”
He said the first wave really depleted the resources of the government; now another would be disastrous.
Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel Macron last weekend said, “I no longer have any intention of sacrificing my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters as well as their right to study properly, for those who refuse to be vaccinated. This time you stay at home, not us.”
In France, those who do not get vaccinated will no longer be able to go restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, planes, trains. Alternatively, citizens will have to provide a negative test, which will no longer be free.
He also announced the vaccination obligation for medical personnel and those in contact with fragile people. From September 15, 2021, a nurse who has refused to get vaccinated will no longer be able to go to work and earn a salary.
He emphasised “we cannot make those who have the civic sense to get vaccinated bear the burden of inconvenience”.
Trinidad and Tobago now marches towards safety. With the recent arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines and the swift measures being used to get our citizens vaccinated, the future indeed looks bright.
Our prime minister stated in a television interview with former government minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie that “Covid 19 vaccination law isn’t on the front burner”, but admitted it’s a conversation that’s already being had in the public”.
The prime minister said the Government has no intention to force someone to take the shot, but... its only intention, if it decides to make vaccination mandatory, is to protect life.
Folks, let us hope this law does not come to the front-burner! He likened the vaccine to “just like how we don’t play with our children and polio”.
The prime minister claims he has faith people will come out and get the vaccine so that such a decision will not be required. After all, aren’t our well-known national watchwords “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve”?
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail