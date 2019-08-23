When Christopher Columbus arrived on our shores, the natives did not know what was about to befall them. Nothing in their past prepared them to understand and deal with the invasion and they were decimated by guns and germs.
Reading two recent local contributions about the phenomenon of our increasingly digitalised world illustrates the applicability of that dilemma. In the first, there was doubt expressed about the capacity of Cambridge Analytica to influence our elections and in the other, there was a desire to adjust the taxpaying field between these intruders and our local companies.