The future of agriculture

It seems that the Ministry of Agriculture and, by extension, the Government of the day, has finally come to realise that farming, to a great extent, is the one sector to save us from a growing food import bill and, indeed, starvation.

According to the Expression of Interest (EOI) put out by the Ministry of Agriculture, at present two areas are being looked at: the development of a plant propagation facility at Chaguaramas, and utilisation of lands at La Gloria Estate, Tableland, for agricultural projects.

Needless to say, it is incumbent that Government lease good arable lands to those who are interested in agriculture (crop production and livestock rearing) if they want to encourage a boost in that sector.

Clearly, the Government alone does not have the wherewithal nor the plan to move this most important sector forward.

Help is needed from the private sector and organisations interested in this field. Just as help was needed in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccines, but the authorities refused to admit it until they were forced to ask for help from the Supermarket Association, Wallerfield Racing Group, mall owners and others.

Similarly, the many other sectors must be included.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture needs to know that just “the removal of taxes from importation of farming equipment” is not sufficient to encourage farmers and assist them in making lands productive.

Land preparation, technical advice in the fields of soil type, fertilisers, pest and disease control, drainage, storing produce, access roads, irrigation and security of land tenure are but a few important areas to be addressed.

Time for the old talk like “the GORTT is cognisant of the challenges faced in the sector and has taken immediate steps to mitigate challenges by adopting policy positions to aggressively boost the sector” (Sunday Business Guardian, October 17) is over. Farmers are fed-up of that rhetoric and the empty promises which follow. The jargon is clearly worded to fool the public.

By addressing these issues, it is certain that agriculture will contribute more than the one per cent of GDP and definitely reduce the food import bill. It’s no longer a case where “we have the money so we can import”.

Prices are rising sharply. Food is getting scarcer every day. Countries are cutting back on selling abroad and many are storing for their own people.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

