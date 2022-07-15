Despite the customary lack of consistency in West Indies (WI) cricket, there is still much good there. WI are the second most dominant team at the World Cup, having won four trophies behind only the Aussies, who have six.

This is no trifling thing when one considers that WI cricket has outclassed great teams like India, England and New Zealand, who have massively superior cricketing infrastructure, finances and a much larger talent pool to draw from than Cricket West Indies (CWI) do.

WI have clearly punched very far above our own weight in cricket’s blue ribbon event, and have in the process knocked out the world’s biggest giants while singing Jimmy Cliff’s “The Harder They Come” along the fun ride. Who can forget epic WI entertainers like Darren Sammy, the only cricket captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy twice, or the legen­dary thrillers thrown down by “sensa­tional” Sunil Narine, “marvellous” Marlon Samuels and the colossus of all finishers, Carlos Braithwaite, in the finals.

The bad of WI cricket is a gross inconsistency that (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams himself recently admitted to in the media. This inconsistency begins at the top of CWI with the most impressive utterances that never manifest themselves on the pitch against the game’s top teams, apart from T20 International cricket.

These baffling utterances are all the more so because it often involves the incomprehensible mention of unavailability of the top players in international cricket like Sunil, Carlos, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer from the WI cricket teams. Can anybody at the CWI fathom the fact that the buck stops with them as the leaders in this confounding matter?

This situation is arguably the greatest failure in man management in modern sport when one considers the plethora of world-beating cricket talent always unavailable to the WI cricket team. Somebody needs to remind CWI that the first law of management is that “a poor workman always blames his tools” or players. This is the bad of WI cricket.

The “ugly” is the most saddening sight in any sport as several WI cricket players are regularly caught on international cameras laughing and having great fun in the dugout while WI lose badly in recent matches. This is the high form of treason in sport, and after WI have been badly battered to lose the current One Day International (ODI) cricket series to relative newcomers Bangladesh. The question must now be put to them, “Do you really care about the WI?”

Perhaps the scariest “ugly” of WI cricket is that now, other teams seem to have prodigiously taken to brazenly mocking the “men in maroon” in the middle as they easily crush us, and these images are then broadcast before the whole world in the media.

So maybe it is now time for someone to sing a song titled, “When Legends Cry”. Please call me for the lyrics because I can’t sing to save my life.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

A few thoughts on fighting crime

We are encouraged by news that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is partnering with the Jamaican Government in the development of a national organised crime strategy.

We are told Jamaica will be the first country in the Caribbean to work with the UNODC in developing such an approach. That’s no surprise, given the alarming levels of crime here.

Hanging cable hazard

On my way to my home in Champs Fleurs on Thursday morning, I turned left off the Eastern Main Road onto Hutton Road and had to come to a sudden, unexpected stop.

No, nothing was crossing the road, and no, it was not because of the vehicle approaching at normal speed to my right.

My association with Humphrey

When I recently attended the launch of the book on the life and times of John Humphrey, my thoughts of my long political and parliamentary association with him came to mind but could not be fully expressed at the time. I write at some length because this narrative forms part of the history and evolution of one of our major political parties.

Short-term solutions for high food $$

On June 24, after the devastating rise in flour prices, the line minister Paula Gopee-Scoon advised the public that she will report in two weeks’ time the measures to ease the burden on the population.

Unless my mathematics is wrong, two weeks have passed, and the minister, apart from suggesting that some retailers are overdoing it, have not brought the promised solutions to the population. Knowing that the minister cares for our population, I know the two-week deadline is not an attempt of hoping time-induced amnesia grips the population.

Appeal to allow stadium for all

Physical inactivity is estimated to contribute to 1.9 million deaths per year (WHO, 2002). During the Covid lockdown, it was evident that physical activity decreased among people.

In addition, significant pressure was placed on the healthcare system due to Covid-19. Therefore, it would benefit the country greatly if citizens were to become health conscious.

Absurdity of Armour switching sides

Has Attorney General Reginald Armour mishandled the civil lawsuit in Miami, concern­ing alleged fraud and corruption in the Piarco airport project?

Armour has publicly indicated repeatedly that he had recused himself from involvement in the civil lawsuit filed by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the USA, concerning the Piarco airport case.