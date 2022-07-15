Despite the customary lack of consistency in West Indies (WI) cricket, there is still much good there. WI are the second most dominant team at the World Cup, having won four trophies behind only the Aussies, who have six.
This is no trifling thing when one considers that WI cricket has outclassed great teams like India, England and New Zealand, who have massively superior cricketing infrastructure, finances and a much larger talent pool to draw from than Cricket West Indies (CWI) do.
WI have clearly punched very far above our own weight in cricket’s blue ribbon event, and have in the process knocked out the world’s biggest giants while singing Jimmy Cliff’s “The Harder They Come” along the fun ride. Who can forget epic WI entertainers like Darren Sammy, the only cricket captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy twice, or the legendary thrillers thrown down by “sensational” Sunil Narine, “marvellous” Marlon Samuels and the colossus of all finishers, Carlos Braithwaite, in the finals.
The bad of WI cricket is a gross inconsistency that (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams himself recently admitted to in the media. This inconsistency begins at the top of CWI with the most impressive utterances that never manifest themselves on the pitch against the game’s top teams, apart from T20 International cricket.
These baffling utterances are all the more so because it often involves the incomprehensible mention of unavailability of the top players in international cricket like Sunil, Carlos, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer from the WI cricket teams. Can anybody at the CWI fathom the fact that the buck stops with them as the leaders in this confounding matter?
This situation is arguably the greatest failure in man management in modern sport when one considers the plethora of world-beating cricket talent always unavailable to the WI cricket team. Somebody needs to remind CWI that the first law of management is that “a poor workman always blames his tools” or players. This is the bad of WI cricket.
The “ugly” is the most saddening sight in any sport as several WI cricket players are regularly caught on international cameras laughing and having great fun in the dugout while WI lose badly in recent matches. This is the high form of treason in sport, and after WI have been badly battered to lose the current One Day International (ODI) cricket series to relative newcomers Bangladesh. The question must now be put to them, “Do you really care about the WI?”
Perhaps the scariest “ugly” of WI cricket is that now, other teams seem to have prodigiously taken to brazenly mocking the “men in maroon” in the middle as they easily crush us, and these images are then broadcast before the whole world in the media.
So maybe it is now time for someone to sing a song titled, “When Legends Cry”. Please call me for the lyrics because I can’t sing to save my life.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town