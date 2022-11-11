The Govt bungling continues

The article on Thursday on the PAC enquiry into the handling of grants by the Government agency involved is quite revealing. In this report, there are components that suggest the possibility of large-scale fraud and serious doubts about just about any “project” the Government undertakes.
Firstly, there is mention of the large number of dubious payments that have been made, and those that are still under investigation. One gets the impression from the headline quote, “Fraud in every grant”, that the entire system is broken and abused.
Looking further into the article I noted that Ms Johnson, the permanent secretary involved in the investigation into the system, cited examples like “missing ID cards”, “didn’t have the digital format of their birth certificate”, “people don’t have the new ID cards with the new unique identifier, and we need to send them to get that”.
This all sounds very interesting, but is this just another example of obstructionism in the civil service?
I can cite my own example of strange behaviour from the Government department in Scott House on Frederick Street where I dutifully made an appointment to receive my own “new-style” ID card, but when I presented my old card I was told “but yours has not expired yet”—so I could not be issued a new one!
The person at the counter seemed unaware of the adverts published in the newspapers that we must go and exchange our “old” ID cards for the new style, or even the existence of a “new” style. I guess I will have to try again when this “old” card expires. Hope I don’t need a grant in the interim!
Similarly, I have heard that there is some new (now getting old) style birth certificate available for issue.
I really don’t see what is wrong with my “old-style” birth certificate that looks like a perfect example of something computer-generated, and actually replaced the beautiful “oldest-style” handwritten certificate I had all my life, showing the Gasparillo registration clerk’s name where my birth was registered many decades ago, and who also registered my son’s birth many years later. It was rather like a family heirloom that I treasured.
These all suggest something terribly wrong with the Government’s attempt to digitise everything without properly analysing all the possible consequences or “grandfathering” the old method to reduce hardship to us “older” citizens.
May have something to do with the total collapse of TTConnect, the chaos encountered in the Town and Country Planning department which cannot make the progress of a report (called “complaint” in digital-speak) available to its own staff or the “whistle-blower”.
Also, when one makes a company submission to a registry office, one is issued a lengthy and unbelievably complex explanation of what they need, but on later discovery that you sent the submission to the wrong ministry, and re-direct it to the “right” ministry—there is no problem! Who told the original ministry to issue such rubbish instructions?
The preparation of the “digital” tax returns for persons and companies usually requires several hours of assistance by phone of a dedicated member of Inland Revenue and/or registration on the now-non-existent TTConnect.
There are numerous other examples of Government bungling—like the requirements of the “Amendment to the Companies Act 2009”, which forces ridiculously complex demands for incomprehensible form-filling from citizens who own property through companies and always threaten absurd penalties.
I understand we now have an entire ministry in charge of further “digitisation”, which really does not convey much hope to me of improvement. What will we do when the first Russian hacker sabotages it?
Reg Potter
Glencoe