The Govt is the guilty party

I quote from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He said, “We have committed ourselves and our financial resources to do what has to be done to fight this fight. We have committed ourselves to defend every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, young, old or medium, male or female, boy or girl. We are committed to defend each and every one of us from this virus.”

If the above statement were true, then why are the borders so porous, allowing illegal immigrants to enter so easily and putting the citizens at risk?

If this statement were true, then why are people still waiting on self-employment grants even though all the paperwork is in order and approved?

If the statement by the PM were true, then why is it so difficult to get an appointment to get a vaccine?

The Government of T&T is the one guilty of jackassing the scene.

Chelsea Ann Bedase

El Dorado

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Considering George Weekes

Considering George Weekes

Doodnath Maharaj was the general secretary of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union for nearly two decades. This is out of a total of 40 years’ service.

He was a dedicated and loyal comrade who did his best work away from the limelight. Indeed, he shunned it, embodying a self-effacing personality that was deeply mystifying to many who came to know him.

Unnecessary chaos

Unnecessary chaos

The dangerous situation that resulted from droves of ­elderly and other vulnerable persons descending yesterday on TTPost offices seeking pension, food and other ­social support cheques should never have happened.

We are moving backwards at warp speed

This week Valdez & Torry International celebrates our 25th anniversary.

But how can we celebrate anything these days?

Given the deep level of uncertainty and sadness in our country, how can anyone find anything to be happy about or even celebrate?

Indo-Trinis and land ownership

Indo-Trinis and land ownership

The narrative that the Indian migrant labourers were gifted lands by the State free and gratis, and that the freed African slaves were denied this benefit, has been a source of historical grievance by Afro-Trnidadians.

The Govt is the guilty party

I quote from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He said, “We have committed ourselves and our financial resources to do what has to be done to fight this fight. We have committed ourselves to defend every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, young, old or medium, male or female, boy or girl. We are committed to defend each and every one of us from this virus.”

Of politics and the role of citizens

Of politics and the role of citizens

Covid-19 has forced a compaction of time and space, not in the physical sense, but in the sense of our social relations, our thinking and rapidly changing situation and its demand for our attention and action.