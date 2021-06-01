The Govt is the guilty party

I quote from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He said, “We have committed ourselves and our financial resources to do what has to be done to fight this fight. We have committed ourselves to defend every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, young, old or medium, male or female, boy or girl. We are committed to defend each and every one of us from this virus.”
If the above statement were true, then why are the borders so porous, allowing illegal immigrants to enter so easily and putting the citizens at risk?
If this statement were true, then why are people still waiting on self-employment grants even though all the paperwork is in order and approved?
If the statement by the PM were true, then why is it so difficult to get an appointment to get a vaccine?
The Government of T&T is the one guilty of jackassing the scene.
Chelsea Ann Bedase
El Dorado