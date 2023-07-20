“We jammin’ still!”
The above will be the hearty refrain by the Prime Minister to his party and well-wishers after his round in Parliament yesterday.
The amendment to the procurement act based on the argument of expediency is a long-worn-out excuse put forward by many advocates in the past—the need for contingency action to save the day.
What if that day never comes? Instead, we would have legislated to allow something that turns out to be wishful thinking.
Essentially, we should create an expediency clause that can only be used when the appropriate situation does present itself, not relax the required standard in anticipation of events, contingencies or bottlenecks that may never come.
This is a loosening of the state of affairs that prompted the tightening of such situations in the first place. A case of one step forward, two steps backward? What are we professing and what are we doing? Somebody, please tell me that we are not following donkey logic as disaster management planning.
In the end, the Government only wants to assure its rank and file with this amendment that they jammin’ still.
John Thompson
St James