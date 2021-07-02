Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently blurted, “Why would I take a UNC candidate, a party grounded in Trinidad, and put a candidate in Tobago? Why?”

This is a most remarkable but yet so profoundly stupid statement from the Leader of the Oppo­sition.

Persad-Bissessar has finally confessed that the UNC under her watch has been reduced to a non-attractive gathering of persons who do not represent the interests of the twin-island republic.

Given the golden opportunity when she became prime minister in 2010 with the People’s Partnership, Persad-Bissessar moved with great haste to dismantle this winning combination.

In 2015 and 2020, her emasculated party was unable to attract any Tobago coalition. She definitely did not learn anything from the astute Basdeo Panday, who was able to form a coalition with the NAR which led him to become prime minister in 1995.

She has demon­strated the moniker “magnet of unity” was misplaced as her political DNA is not one of inclusion. The UNC under Persad-Bissessar will never win a general election, or for that matter, any election in Trinidad and Tobago.

Kamla’s political legacy will only be remembered as that of a serial loser and a great divider.

Creepy, isn’t it!

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Money worries in a pandemic

Money worries in a pandemic

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expen­diture during this Covid pandemic.

The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.

Reconstruction of the hinterland

Reconstruction of the hinterland

Our various commentators are unanimous in their calls for the diversification of the economy, its reconstruction into the provision of goods and services for export by the onshore sector.

Politicians versus the people

Politicians versus the people

I am dying. If someone said that to you, how do you think you would feel? You might find yourself anxious to fulfil any request, whatever the nature. But what if you discover there is no medical affliction, no death threat, no portent of an impending demise? Would you get vexed?

Ending AIDS inequalities

After seeing an HIV-positive colleague harassed in the workplace, a man secretly decides not to get tested.

A transgender woman refuses to return to the hospital for her antiretroviral treatment because other patients gawk and call her names.

A teenager is told at her neighbourhood clinic that she isn’t old enough for an HIV test.

Ministry’s alarming move

Now I question: “What kind of country is this?”

The Ministry of Educa­tion is recalling the ­e-devices that were given to the children of our country?

Our priorities are wrong

While I sympathise with our citizens who have been adversely ­affected by our economic problems, I believe too many of us do not prioritise our spending properly. I fully support the sentiments expressed by A Charles in their letter, “Bad decision on WASA by Minister Gonzales” in last Saturday’s Express, and I would like to add a couple additional perspectives.