Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently blurted, “Why would I take a UNC candidate, a party grounded in Trinidad, and put a candidate in Tobago? Why?”
This is a most remarkable but yet so profoundly stupid statement from the Leader of the Opposition.
Persad-Bissessar has finally confessed that the UNC under her watch has been reduced to a non-attractive gathering of persons who do not represent the interests of the twin-island republic.
Given the golden opportunity when she became prime minister in 2010 with the People’s Partnership, Persad-Bissessar moved with great haste to dismantle this winning combination.
In 2015 and 2020, her emasculated party was unable to attract any Tobago coalition. She definitely did not learn anything from the astute Basdeo Panday, who was able to form a coalition with the NAR which led him to become prime minister in 1995.
She has demonstrated the moniker “magnet of unity” was misplaced as her political DNA is not one of inclusion. The UNC under Persad-Bissessar will never win a general election, or for that matter, any election in Trinidad and Tobago.
Kamla’s political legacy will only be remembered as that of a serial loser and a great divider.
Creepy, isn’t it!
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando