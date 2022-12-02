The harassment of dealing with public institutions

My car, a foreign-used Wingroad, was purchased in 2004. Since then, I have dutifully had my vehicle inspected bi-annually, as required by law, and obtained my inspection sticker with no hitches. That’s 18 years of adherence.
With the looming expiry of my 2022 sticker, I recently attempted to proceed. Lo and behold, I was met with an unlooked-for obstacle.
I learned my vehicle’s certified copy is not recognised on the system, and the instructions on the Ministry of Transport’s website are confusing.
Since October 22, there’s been no appointment system, but a walk-in service. Applications for computerised certified copies can be filled out online, but not sent.
One must visit any of four Licensing Office locations. Caroni is closed due to flooding. Port of Spain is closed till Monday. None of the many phone lines works. E-mail enquiries come back undelivered; 132 queries on the website are answered not by the Licensing staff, but by citizens trying their best to spare their fellow citizen from distress. As an aside, are we paying for these non-functioning phone lines?
Meanwhile, with imperial delight it seems Minister Sinanan announces that the moratorium expires on December 31.
I live in Toco. Rivers have been under threat of flood for several weeks. Water has not reached Toco villages in months, and under his stewardship the roads and bridges have deteriorated spectacularly.
This situation is replicated in almost every one of our engagements with public institutions. It’s, in large part, responsible for deteriorating mental health and trend towards violence in our beloved country.
Steve Alvarez has steadfastly and consistently demonstrated how systems can be made to work to bring relief rather than harassment to our people, but something must indeed be amiss with us that we continue to elect those who seem hell-bent on destroying us.
If anyone could simplify the problem for me, I would be most grateful.
N McSweeney
Toco