The heroes among us

Over the last year, many deep-seated problems in society were highlighted and magnified by the stresses of the pandemic and other challenges of our modern age. These include poverty, racism and the climate change crisis.
It has become much clearer how much needs to be done to take care of those who are not treated equally, and those who do not have the basics for a decent life.
What is not so clear is the work that is being done behind the scenes, by heroes large and small, to address the problems we face. They range from individuals helping on a one-on-one basis, to organisations and NGOs able to impact more lives.
The scope of our problems is so broad and daunting that it becomes easy to give up and abdicate any responsibility to make a difference. However, we would do well to look at what others are doing, understand how they do it, and realise that we can all contribute in some way.
With the determination to help, changes are made and goals are accomplished.
We saw the Power Stars steelband organisation, led by Gregory Lindsay, decide to raise money and gather food for those in need at this time of crisis. In this case, help came from all across society, from the highest office of the President, to steelband members, food providers and volunteers.
Other organisations that have been around for decades, quietly operating under the radar, have been bringing help to the less fortunate and improving our community in many ways.
The Bridge of Hope is one of those organisations doing invaluable work with children who have been abandoned, or whose parents are unable to take care of them. With the children living there, their health, education and general well-being have to be taken care of.
Again, this help has come from across the board. Busy business people such as the founder Dr Subesh Ramjattan and supporters Sieunarine Coosal and Anil Ramdin work with health professionals, educators, Government and international organisations to obtain everything needed to support the organisation.
Tobagonian Roy Corbin was a life-long hunter until he saw a decline in the animals. He decided to stop hunting and then, without any financial assistance, opened up a wildlife park called Corbin Local Wildlife Park in Tobago. He nurses rescued animals and breeds endangered animals in a conservation effort.
As he says, “On the island, we have an over-hunting problem, which is a reason animals are disappearing. A lot the animals are not getting a chance to breed or grow to a proper age.”
Funding for his park comes from tours, donations and from his own pocket. He relies on volunteers and farmers who donate produce to feed the animals. The tours enable people to see the animals in their natural habitat, learn about them and appreciate their importance in the ecosystem.
These enterprises usually start with one concerned citizen and grow as others who see the need to take care of each other and our environment join in. We don’t have to have special skills or resources to engage. Small gestures and helping hands go a long way to our collective well-being. However, the missing link in getting to the promised land is engaged citizens. The heroes are among us and maybe the next time you look in the mirror, you’ll see one.