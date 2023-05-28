The high culture of not having to answer

For me, the BBC’s introduction of “BBC Verify” in its midday news-casting, having a variety of journalists and other appropriate experts to fact-check claims and counter misinformation and to report their findings (see Amroliwala, BBC News, at noon, March 22) is one of the most progressive and forward-looking initiatives in this field.
In its introductory programme, the focus was on Russia’s defence strategies around Bakhmut, Ukraine, and the Crimean coastline, and it was interesting to see the number of independent voices being brought to bear on that issue and other claims about the war in a critical examination of the pros and cons, whether mere propaganda or fact.
In one instance, an attacking Russian fighter jet was shown to be part of a video game; and in another, the use of cluster bombs on Ukraine originally denied by Russia was confirmed by the investigative team.
To illustrate the length the BBC is prepared to go, it was ready to interrogate Home Secretary Suella Braverman on the ethics of her speeding, making it obligatory for her to pay the ticket and accept the negative points against her.
It was refreshing to see the search for truth by a news organisation, for even as the “facts” are often doctored to serve certain interests and agendas, even in the media, one expects the latter to be at the forefront in unearthing “what lies beneath” (pun intended).
But sadly, this is not always so. In the “greatest” democracy in the world, the USA, one can predict immediately the stance certain media houses would take on certain issues, like those related to Trump and his Russian connection, or the Durham Report which negates such an assumption, or allegations on the Biden laptop situation, and the anti positions that would be taken by CNN, MSNBC, inter alia, on them, with Fox News ever ready to counter.
Oversight on issues and claims is essential to a country moving forward, but here there are so many that we need to ask questions about and get real answers for, so many to be “verified” in true BBC fashion, and for the claimants to be told “yea” or “nay” and face the appropriate consequence.
How, for example, can we reconcile the highest award by a foreign university to our leadership for effective management when the reality, especially with respect to crime, paints an entirely different picture?
Or how can we come to terms with the flagrant indulgence in semantics by a top legal official in trying to dodge the bullet in attempting to make a fine distinction between “discussing” the “silk” issue with LATT and “consulting” with that organisation? Or the insistence by the same official that the law was not broken, even with the law lords’ ruling about the “unlawful” extension of the governance of local government officials.
Again, how can any attempt be made to justify the “abduction” of Brent Thomas, as ruled by a sitting judge in this country, when no request was made for his extradition to the Barbados government; or what conclusion can you draw about a COP who evaluates her own performance as “excellent” when, by her own admission, she has failed to fulfil her own promise of a significant reduction in crime?
And on the same continuum, what confidence can you have in one who publicly disclaims any responsibility for an escalating crime situation when the buck stops with him as security chief?
Or how do you reconcile the public declaration by the top brass in Finance that we are economically on the “up” in concurrence with an IMF evaluation, when a noted local economist would suggest the data simply does not fit such a pronouncement—only to be, with others like him, on the receiving end of a parliamentary tirade for daring to disagree?
And away from the inconsistencies surrounding the upper echelons, how can officials find comfort in discovering the source of the this year’s CSEC math paper leak or, earlier, the tampering with an SEA paper, with little consideration about how hard-working pupils would have been so severely disadvantaged?
Or how can we accept the continuously leaking roof at the water taxi terminal in Port of Spain; or the sorry sight of paying customers with their sewer bills in their hands unable to get relief from the Penal corporation starved of funds?
And I can go on and on and on. If only we had a “BBC Verify” in our media to ask questions about these issues, and to demand answers as British Home Secretary Braverman was made to answer for her unethical conduct and pay the price!
But how possible is such in a country where “not having to answer” is high culture, spawned by the divisive politics of patronage and privilege for those who lead and those who choose to blindly follow?
Dr Errol N Benjamin