‘The Horror of Covid’

Covid, Covid, here and there,
Covid, Covid, everywhere!
And some foolishly say,
“Covid, Covid, why the fear?”
Many don’t wear their mask,
More take Covid as a task.
Shops, stores and more can’t open,
Though the citizens have already spoken.
Shop owners, vendors, bakers and more
Complain because they can’t reopen their stores
“How will we make a living?” they say.
Customers too, complain day after day.
“How will we buy anything?” they angrily say,
Though they go out partying almost every day.
They are the ones delaying the stores from reopening,
And their behaviour is really and truly showing.
When will this hateful tragedy end?
Don’t you all know Covid will never be a friend?
Day after day Covid is mutating,
Just as humankind is always generating.
Why do people never learn a lesson?
“No, No!” they say, “They must be mistaken!”
Covid will always be unruly!
And it may not only take my life, but also yours, truly.
Yara Sabirah Ahamad
San Juan