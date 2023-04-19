Could you tell me what they’re talking about, re a ban on assault rifles/guns?
I am unable to comprehend.
The process to import any gun into Trinidad and Tobago involves having to write to the commissioner of police and request a permit. On the issue of the permit, one could import.
The point is, there is a control in place. However, it’s the illegal guns that they have to stop.
Assault rifles on the street command $50,000 and up.
The main reason home invasions are on the rise is because the young boys need dollars to purchase these assault rifles.