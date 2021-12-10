It looks like this Government and its various departments have no consideration whatsoever for citizens’ time, comfort or money.
When the sudden change to the cotton dollars came upon us from the Central Bank, citizens poor and old were made to line up in sun and rain to change their money, within a deadline.
We still don’t understand why this was done, and with what positive results.
Another oppressive policy is emerging from the Licensing Office and the Ministry of Works and Transport. As the Transport Commissioner publicly stated two weeks ago, citizens who have lawfully obtained permits will be asked to turn these in before the expiry date and make an appointment for a new one.
The waiting time now is quite long. This is pressure on people again because of corruption.
Why must lawful citizens have to pay for the corruption and bad management of Government agencies?
Is anybody charged for the corruption the Transport Commissioner and Minister Rohan Sinanan complained about?
Why must the innocent pay for the corrupt again?
S Thomas