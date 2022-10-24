Just prior to the commencement of the T20 World Cup play-off games involving the West Indies cricket team, one former player was quoted publicly as saying he was expecting great things from the team. The rationale for such a statement is questionable.
Now that the team has been unceremoniously dumped from the World Cup tournament, another former player is calling for mass resignations from everyone involved. Again, the rationale is questionable.
Reading between the lines from his first press release after the debacle, the president of CWI hinted heads were going to roll.
I would just like to remind the sober among us that the same Phil Simmons whose resignation is being called for contributed significantly to the development of the current Irish team that eliminated the West Indies from the tournament.