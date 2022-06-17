Tobago is indeed one of the most beautiful islands in the world.

Letter writer from Princes Town, AV Rampersad, recently asked why high-end luxury hotels are not investing in Tobago. Incomparable beauty indeed but the pandemic has greatly affected Tobago. Global tourism died on the vine and is just restarting.

Tobago is very small. Beyond the usual sand, sun and sea, there is limited appeal for the partakers of luxury entertainment.

With only 60,000 citizens there would be a limit to how many local staff will be truly committed to only working in the hotel industry.

Qualified staff would have to be brought in and accommodated in specially designed premises. Where else would they live? Workers from Trinidad would have to travel daily.

In order to attract a wealthy mix of visitors of all ages, staying at five star hotels, night time entertainment must be constant and not just on specific weekends.

In-house restaurants and shopping must be first class, as expected.

The majority of visitors to Tobago prior to the Covid-19 pandemic would have included thousands of persons with co-morbidities because of age.

Tobago at this present point in time is not yet fully vaccinated. It may take a few years for foreign visitors to again be comfortable visiting Tobago in droves.

And what about the much touted T&T Carnival experience?

Trinidad Carnival is totally different to that in Tobago. The costuming at Tobago Heritage festival is of fully clothed and hatted dancers in Victorian type clothing. Beautiful but very sedate and gentrified.

Costuming in Trinidad is more like Brazil and with thousands more participants dancing in the streets.

Millions more dollars to be earned in a carnival staged in Trinidad-styled costuming.

Tobago, with 60,000 people or less will always need Trinidad visitors to keep the tourism industry afloat.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

