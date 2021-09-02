The killings in Glencoe

The neighbourhood chat group lights up! “Did you hear gunshots?”
Before long, more posts come in, confirming shots fired. Then video clips appear. They are taken by motorists navigating around bodies lying in the middle of the roadway.
Two men, unsurprisingly of African descent, gunned down; not in some dark lane or trace after midnight, but on a main road around 7 p.m.; not in a known “hotspot” like Beetham, Maloney, Morvant or Enterprise, but in middle-class Glencoe, in an area traversed by high officials of the State.
The nightly news has barely begun, a newscast dominated by the acting police commissioner attacking his predecessor on the issuance of firearm user’s licences.
The event, the killings, evoke neither shock nor awe! There really isn’t even immediate fear. Gunshots are now heard frequently around many urban and suburban communities all over Trinidad.
Who, including our children, hasn’t seen a dead body lying bloody in the road, on television if not in real life? Chat group participants recount their near escapes.
Every burglar-proofed home is equipped with CCTV, monitoring movements of suspicious people and vehicles. Videotaped incidents are circulated among chat groups. Number plates of bandits’ vehicles are diligently recorded.
Neighbourhood watches are watching. They have to. Home invasions are not uncommon. Alarm horns are urgently acquired. Everybody knows somebody who’s been a victim of crime.
But it’s perhaps naive to think that these events, whether close to home or in some remote hotspot, don’t affect our psyche. We live in a state of tension, of constant alertness.
We are traumatised, but may not even realise the extent of it. “Wha’ goin’ on here, boy?”... “Oh God, put ah hand!”... “Lord have mercy!” We appeal to our deities, and apply for a firearm.
Applications for firearms, multiple firearms, have flooded through the gates recently opened wide by the acting police commissioner. These applicants apparently have a “right to bear arms” to be found nowhere in our Constitution and, anticipating the need to use deadly force at any moment, they bear those arms even while out exercising around the Savannah.
The burning sensation in the leg is not lactic acid build-up from vigorous exercise, but a misfired bullet from a mishandled firearm.
If there were a war declared, we could at least understand why the killings are happening. But we don’t really know who these mostly Afro males are, and why they are killing one another, or why they think they have to kill one another. Do they think?
We know they each must have a story, because each of us has a story. They would have had parents, and at least attended primary school. But, what else?
Were they born here? Did they have jobs? Did they go to church? Did they get vaccinated? Did they have children? What was their favourite food, their favourite steelband?
We may hear that their deaths could be due to drugs or gang warfare. We may hear that Venezuelan or Honduran gangs are here. We may hear that the dead men were “known to the police”, that they were “out on bail” for some offence or other. We hear... we hear, but what do we know?
We know for sure that two have been added to the year’s murder statistic. This is a statistic that, in certain quarters, is as closely monitored as the country’s debt and its foreign exchange reserves.
Covid-19, the state of emergency and the curfew have brought the murder rate down. But despite the restrictions on movement, there was some compelling reason for those two men to be killed. There had to be. Who called the shots and what is his story?
We don’t know for sure, but based on the detection rate, there is a high probability that whoever called the shots and whoever pulled the triggers will not be brought before the courts, and if they are, that a conviction will not be secured.
And so it goes... on and on.
Terrence Farrell
via e-mail