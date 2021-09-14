Lake in driveway

Were this body of water located elsewhere in the scenic village of Acono, I might be able to appreciate it. Unfortunately, it isn’t. It is located smack in my driveway at Acono.

Unlike other lakes, it comes and goes. Every time it rains (and it has rained a lot this year) it appears, at times making the area impassable, impossible and uncomfortable for pedestrians.

More than once since I have been living here, I have been forced to take off my shoes and hike up my dress to gain entry to the yard. I am not a prude, by any means, but I prefer not to have to flash my neighbours to get home.

I have informed the authorities of this annoyance, but it is yet to be dealt with.

I am calling on the regional corporation to assist us in getting this problem rectified.

As a corporate citizen, if Coosal would like to help in some way, that would be great.

Hayzel Brathwaite

via e-mail

