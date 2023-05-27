I saw a video on social media of a farmer who got very irate because the police were giving him a ticket for two unsecured empty buckets in the tray of his van.

I was amused at how angry that farmer was, and thought nothing about it, but, lo and behold, maybe two days later, I read in the newspapers that a politician slammed the police for doing their job—which made me want to comment on this situation.

In my view, that politician should know better than that. So, what exactly is he trying to say—that the police should ignore small infractions of the law because we have a lot of murders and gun-toting bandits on the loose?

He says, and I quote, “It is an outrage and blatant abuse of office.” How so, Mr Politician? Let’s suppose that driver was driving down the road, and an unsecured bucket managed to fly out of that tray and smash a car windscreen. What do you think would have taken place? It could have caused a major accident in which people could have died... and then, it came out that he was stopped by the police and allowed to leave with his unsecured load. I wonder: what would you have said then? That the police were not doing their work and that accident could have been avoided?

While it’s true there is a whole heap of murders in the country these days, while it’s true there are a lot of guns in young people’s hands, it is no excuse to ignore minor infractions of the law or minor crimes.

What’s next? Ignoring housebreaking and larceny because there are too many murders? Or maybe you may think the police should ignore the “10 ball” of cocaine in a piper’s pocket because there are a lot of guns on the street.

Or maybe he wants the entire police force, all divisions, to be involved in homicide investigations. The traffic cops, the larceny squad, the drug enforcement agencies, even the rape squad (special victims) all must focus on solving murders?

I see his comments as a politician trying to score political points by siding with the farmer and bumping his gums when he has nothing else to say. Those comments you made are an outrage and blatant abuse of office.

My advice to that politician is to focus on the real issues of this country, and I can name a few.

And to the farmer—Mr Farmer, take the darn ticket because you had an unsecured load in your van that had the potential to cause a major accident. Just go pay the fine and secure all your loads from now on because lesson learned.

The law is the law, and we can’t just ignore some laws because other more serious crimes are being committed.

Keith Anthony Stephen

