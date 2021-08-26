The link between politics and crime

crime tape

A hundred and ten years ago, my grandparents on both sides grew up in Port of Spain in simply constructed, elegant homes without a hint of burglar-proofing anywhere.

Indeed, my mother once told me that it was not until around 1943 that she first became aware of violent crimes taking place in the capital city when American soldiers began to get held up at knife-point while parking at the Laventille lookout with local girls.

However, robbery with aggravation remained relatively rare until well after Independence, and it was only during the late 1980s that serious crime started ramping up. In this regard, some commentators point to our failure to severely punish the murderous actions of the coup makers of 1990 that provided momentum to the crime surge of the past 30 years, but I would like to point out two other important factors here, and they both concern politicians.

One is the politicians of both past and present who consort with and give visible support to known gangsters. Then we also have politicians who themselves are strongly tainted by direct involvement in very corrupt projects being allowed and even encouraged by their political parties to continue their mainstream careers, and who are also elevated at times by the media when they should really be shunned by all law-abiding citizens.

Finally, for some time, many enlightened societies had started to seriously enforce laws against petty crimes, but very recently, this policy has been seen by some administrations as unnecessary, unjust or even racist, so there has been a lot of pullback here. But many of us intuitively understand that societies in which degeneration and disorder become the norm are places where crime tends to thrive. This is simply due to the fact that crime is, to a large degree, a function of the environment and the potential wrongdoer can sense when nobody is in charge and anything goes.

In Trinidad and Tobago today, many will argue that we have entered a universe of multiple dark causeways decidedly more welcoming to the hunter than the prey.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

