For once, I promised myself I wouldn’t write about the ugliness that continues to bedevil us on a daily basis, but would instead look for the lotus in the mud, the palm tree for the struggling survivor in the desert.
I did find such in ways that I least expected, in the children in their beautiful bonnets and colourful, uniquely fashionable Easter outfits; others gleefully painting their Easter eggs; and some with their parents attempting to fly their kites in the Savannah, with the gusto and excitement of obvious newcomers at the skill; and the dragon boaters paddling in unison with all their energy to win, yes, but more for the fun of it and perhaps out of the fantasy of being on the Olympic team rowing on the Thames.
But most of all, away from the excitement, but out of the nature of her innocence of wanting to be of service to her fellow human being in distress, “the little lady”, as the media would describe her, would remain at the side of the injured motorcyclist somewhere in a precipice on the Northern Range until help arrived.
These references are not for the mere spectacle, beautiful and unique as some of them were, but more so, not withstanding the unacceptable behaviours in any society, out of the collective positive aura they represent of a people at peace and at play, engaged in the routine of everyday, civilised living without any real concern for any sudden devastating occurrence, like being mugged or assaulted and being raped or even being killed! It seemed like the Paradise we once knew.
And then would come the home invasions to spoil it all. But why the focus on home invasions? I mean, there are murders, muggings, human trafficking and other gruesome such (we are now sixth in the world for criminality, according to the latest reports).
Is it because the invasion of one’s home can be “the unkindest cut of all” (Antony in the forum describing Brutus’ stabbing of Caesar, as Brutus was “Caesar’s angel”—Julius Caesar, Act 3, Sc 2, 184), for a man’s home is his castle, his sanctuary, the lotus in the mud he has been striving to reach, even as the oozing mud and the crawling creatures stood in his way, the palm tree in the distance as he lies struggling in the desert, which the scouring heat and the deceptive quicksand threaten to deny him?
But like Biswas (VS Naipaul’s A House for Mr Biswas), he would have overcome all these challenges, ready to sit and have a meal with his family, to joke and laugh, to hug his grandson, to have that feeling of accomplishment that you have fulfilled your responsibility and done your duty as a man.
But then the door would crash open and the rest would be mind-boggling, and as he slowly loses consciousness, watching his dearly beloved being brutalised and abused, he could only wonder: do I wake or sleep?
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin