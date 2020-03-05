The many ‘little’ wrong things we do

Bruce Melizan’s letter in the Saturday Express of February 29 (Page 15) headlined “Café owner robbing staff of service charge” in which he queried his tip going to the owner rather than the server at a food outlet for which he was abused and virtually thrown out of the establishment, is a concerning indicator of our indifference to a sense of right and wrong.
Here is a case of a legitimate query by a right-thinking customer in response to which the owner, with no remorse whatsoever about denying the server the tip and hogging it for himself, and worse, with little or no business or professional sense about the treatment of a customer in his establishment, proceeded to act in contradiction to all the rules of civilised behaviour.
This behaviour is not as isolated as it seems. It is as pervasive as to be almost cultural, our way of doing things, and we see it reflected in so many ways in many aspects of our daily living.
Like honking at people and threatening to run them over at a zebra crossing; or honking at slow pokes on the highway; or rushing for a parking space before a waiting driver can occupy it; or overtaking on the shoulder.
Like muscling your way to the ticket booth in the cinema or being unduly loud when you are in the cinema, to the annoyance of other patrons, or ramrodding your way through the aisle while the show is in progress; like being aggressively averse to a customer making a legitimate complaint about a faulty product and refusing to replace it or refund the money, insisting it is the customer’s fault; or like being excessively authoritative and inconsiderate to people, especially the elderly, who are seeking public service at the nation’s institutions, either as security personnel or officers providing that service; or flinging food boxes or drink bottles out the window of a vehicle, oblivious to the litter and the harm that may come people’s way; or having a party with extremely loud music, indifferent to the neighbours’ discomfort or plying your lawn mower when the neighbour’s prayer session is in progress; or being totally inattentive to dogs barking incessantly through the night; or raking the tree of all its oranges when you were invited to take a “couple” or vandalising the cucumber patch after you have stolen to your heart’s content; or as an uninvited visitor to a relative, allowing the kids to romp on the newly minted living room or over-staying your visit despite the many hints that tomorrow is a workday, or “famalaying” the teenager walking to work on the sidewalk and abusing her when she does not respond.
I can go on and on and on but the point is clear…. I draw to your attention, however, that these are not “criminal” actions which we have plenty of, but simply the seemingly insignificant behaviours of our day-to-day living.
Every society has its fair share of these but what is concerning is how pervasive such behaviours are, as if the little constraints which allow us to differentiate between right and wrong, as is the norm in progressive and civilised living, are slowly eluding us and pointing to a kind of chaos that borders on anarchy.
If we cannot expect citizens in the smaller things to automatically apply their natural powers of discrimination between right and wrong what can we expect in the bigger things which are engulfing us?
I leave that answer to you!
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin
via e-mail