The measure of a society

There are various ideologies guiding the function of countries around the world. Countries in the western world, in general, enjoy large measures of freedom, originally based on a Judeo-Christian worldview.
The foundational tenets in such societies derived from the Ten Commandments, and honouring parents, the elderly in society, was sacrosanct. Even if token, state pension provisions were indicative of that regard.
In our country, the regard extended to those with disabilities, with them falling under the umbrella of some state assistance, is most laudable. Even if there was minimal dignity and respect, once we began administering those systems for ourselves, at least the assistance was maintained.
The rules governing the transition from disability allowance to pension, given the vulnerability of that demographic, defy logic. Once a recipient attains the age of 65, the allowance is discontinued but there is no smooth and transparent transition to pension, because they are completely separate systems. They are completely separate, yet the disability allowance is discontinued at 65. Even when the new application is made to have the person with a disability added to the pension roll, the pension assistance may never begin.
When queried, the answer is that the application is nowhere to be found, with the advice that a new application is needed and if that is done, the payment cannot be retroactive to the applicable date. This in spite of a call from the Social Welfare office asking if the former recipient of the disability allowance, years past pensionable age, is still alive.
Private enterprise is not just no better, it is even worse. Advances in digital technology notwithstanding, an employee attaining the age of 60, entitled to the receipt of a pension, can be made to wait going on eight years for a pension from one of the biggest insurance holdings in our country. That the pension has a ten-year guaranteed payment period, in the first instance, belies all the advertised self-promotion of that company.
It may be as a direct consequence that common garden variety criminals also target the elderly, with young, strong men attacking seniors to relieve them of their property, whether cash or kind. Children learn what they see and hear. Children become adults.
The actions of those with responsibility for ensuring that the least powerful in our society enjoy a measure of security at the most challenging stage of their lives is definitive in measuring the calibre of a society. The casual response to the active, or passive, mistreatment of the most vulnerable is diagnostic of the calibre of this society.
J Latchman
St Augustine