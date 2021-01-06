Whatever the political ideology behind the socialist experiment in neighbouring Venezuela and the consequent instability, the negative impacts go far beyond its national borders.
Innocent countries such as our tiny island republic are facing dangerous, unsustainable migration levels. International stakeholders continue to peddle the narrative of refugees in need and obligations in international law. It must be recognised that these are not asylum seekers, but economic migrants!
We are being bullied by international agencies to accept them, with little regard for the short-term and long-term consequences to our nation and its people. Larger, more resource-endowed countries are putting up barriers, but we must not defend ourselves.
Trinidad and Tobago is one of the Small Island Developing State—SIDS, as classified by the United Nations, requiring special consideration due to inherent vulnerabilities. Certainly, there will be long-term demographic, sociological, environmental, economic, political and even national security impacts of this tragedy in the making. The much-touted sustainability pillars may continue to be elusive to our people.
As a lecturer in environmental health/public health, I seek to focus on the short- term epidemiological dangers this poses.
Our borders are officially closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many countries have done this, and continue with various lockdown permutations as the virus evolves genetically and in epidemiological potential. We are not able to put in place the protocols at illegal points of entry, as required in the International Health Regulations of the WHO.
Having travelled extensively in Latin America, including Venezuela, as a foreigner, you are routinely profiled, stopped by police, and must present your passport with the immigration stamp legitimising your presence. I guess their laws are different.
Two semesters ago, when I taught an introduction to epidemiology course, I was struck on reviewing the data on incidence rates of malaria in Trinidad. It was reported that these cases were not local in origin, but imported.
Fast forward to now, with a raging Covid-19 pandemic, including more infectious variants.
Can we have confidence in the surveillance data coming out from Venezuela?
These economic migrants come in, seemingly unchecked and untested.
Moving around highly populated centres, I am often struck by the brazen disregard for public health measures, inclusive of the legally-mandated and medically-endorsed full-faced mask covering by the Spanish-speaking burgesses.
Surprisingly, it is even more pronounced with females than males. Why? This contrasts sharply with local women who, based on anecdotal evidence, exhibit greater conformity to this vital health measure compared to local males.
Maybe that accounts for the skewed national morbidity and mortality Covid-19 statistics.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, inclusive of the hard-working Chief Medical Officer, must be commended for how it has handled the pandemic so far. It must act now in fulfilling its primary constitutional responsibility of protecting its citizens.
Mr Prime Minister, be brave and firm as your Government deals with this threat. As patriotic citizens of our beloved land, let’s support the Government in this battle for national survival.