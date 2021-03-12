There is something that I cannot seem to understand...
What exactly goes through the mind of a
man?
To make him creep into a house and steal;
to force a grandmother, until she yields.
To make him belittle his woman’s worth;
beat her until her soul leaves this Earth
and make her children mourn their whole
life.
What makes him want to cause such strife?
Why does he take her life before his own,
or run and hide as if he weren’t grown
to know right from wrong and wrong from
right?
I wonder if he sleeps well at night?
What makes a man see a child as prey
and thirst to strip their innocence away?
Leaving them bewildered, shattered and torn,
wishing that they had never been born.
What fuels his lust for such unthinkable acts
and makes him so calculatingly attack?
What makes him go after someone
“unstable”,
someone “defenceless”, “unknowing” or
“unable”
Someone who cannot speak, understand, see
or hear
Is there anything at all that he holds dear?
What is it about them that he cannot resist?
Did something die inside him or was he born
like this?
Some say we need mace in hand and
legislative reform,
we need counselling, they say, to weather
this storm;
Clubs and activities to “get our boys and men
off the streets.”
But what to do about those who already turn
BEAST?!
Lecherous and heartless, cruel and relentless.
Are we to just light a candle and hope for
the best?
We need all those things and more and we
need to pray.
But what can really change if we keep
turning victims away?
If their cries are good gossip or none of our
business.
And what if we keep giving these men
second chances?
Won’t we send messages to our land’s future
sons
that they can take what they want and
answer to no one?
Once family and friends keep saying
“He was a good boy” or “I didn’t see”
Once we don’t lock them up and throw away
the key.
Bodies washing upon shore and buried,
waiting for us to find.
Scars left upon hearts, souls and minds...
I’ll just keep on wondering I suppose; with
each story I read;
I’ll hold my babies tight and pray for us all
to soon take heed...
Vanessa Ramchand-Ahamad
San Juan