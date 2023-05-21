I read with some amusement Dr Terrence Farrell’s response to the Privy Council judgment on Balgobin Maharaj vs Cabinet (Sunday Express, May 21, Page 17). The goodly economist-attorney had two important points to make. The second, which he saved for his last sentence, was that the UK Supreme Court “has added nothing to our jurisprudence”. This is evidently political code for “the PC is useless, time to cut ties”.
But before that muscular declaration, he writes of the first reason: “while there are perhaps serious political implications”, he is happy to minimise or ignore them for the principle of constitutionality and the moral force of the minority. I will get to political implications in a moment.
First, the uselessness of the PC. It is one of a repertoire of arguments favoured by people who are sure they will get judgments they want from the local and regional courts. Those who do not favour this, or any argument from that repertoire, do so for the same reason: they believe some people are virtually assured of the judgments they want. They have little regard for native or local wisdom, having seen such wisdom bring every institution in the country to its knees.
But let us return to the “serious political implications”. Politics is the limbs and body of the Constitution. Constitutional abstractions and ideals are useless unless they infuse the actions of the body politic. Here, the politics vis-à-vis the constitutionality issue is of importance.
The constitutional argument failed in the Privy Council. But the political-legal argument succeeded. The PNM broke the law in extending the life of the corporations. They deprived the voters of their right to select them. They did this on a flimsy pretext, which no one believed, and by abusing their slim parliamentary majority.
If we interpret this in a context of a recent attorney general simply “taking out” provisions of bills to pass them without the required majorities, or the present attorney general who apparently does not know what “perjury” and “conflict of interest” mean—if we take all this into account, we see the reason the majority judgment was the correct one.
For those who cannot see, the PNM has no inkling at the spirit of the law, and constitutional ideals. Their purpose is to savage the letter of the law for political purposes. And this was what the honourable judges of the Privy Council responded to. And it is this principle which apparently has Dr Farrell’s approval.
I am tempted to say Dr Farrell’s morality-of-the-minority argument is disingenuous and convenient. I recall, after the last election, he was only too eager to dispense with troublesome legal challenges by the opposition and get on with the business of swearing in the government.
However, what is more evident is that Dr Farrell, like many of his ilk, on the surface concerned with ideas and ideals, always seems to end up parroting government/PNM narratives.
This case, more than any other, shows the necessity of retaining the Privy Council as the last court of appeal—to protect the minority population.
For Dr Farrell, and others of his point of view, this is exactly the reason we should dispense with it; the court is frustrating the will of the PNM majority. The minority in opposition are not moral in this case; they’re just recalcitrant.
Dinesh Rambally
MP for Chaguanas West