The time has come for a serious investigation into the concentration of drug-trafficking activities at Chaguaramas, an area that is largely under State control and is the base of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and Coast Guard.

Saturday’s police announcement of the seizure of 168 kilos of cocaine valued by the TTPS at $234 million, in the carpark of an unidentified hotel, is the latest in a series of massive drug busts in which Chaguaramas and its adjacent islands feature prominently in the import of massive quantities of hard drugs into Trinidad and export to the United States and Europe.