One year! That is the length of the contract, according to Section 75, page 407, of the Police Service Act 2006, that can be given by the Government to newly installed Commissioner of Police (CoP), Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher.
Suppose, during that time, Mrs Harewood-Christopher runs afoul of the Prime Minister, like a former commissioner of police?
Does that mean, in one year’s time, we will have to go through the entire “rigmarole” of having to find another CoP?
She can get a maximum of two additional one-year contracts.
If she survives, it means that T&T will be looking for another CoP in three years time.
Gary Griffith got a three-year contract because he was not a serving police officer at the time of his appointment.
The law - Police Service Act 2006 - is different, if a CoP is appointed after reaching the age of 60.
The more things change, the more they remain the same.