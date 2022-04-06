It’s either a case of the powers that be not being on the roads during rush-hour traffic, or they don’t have a clue of how to alleviate the traffic problem.
Now that things are almost back to normal (with a full Carnival announced for Tobago in five months) the horrendous traffic on the roads is clearly evident.
I can’t help but remember how quick they were to “shoot down” former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing’s plan of 2012—yet ten years and tens of thousands of cars later, nothing has been done.
Reminds me of David Rudder’s lyrics, “it is strange, the more we change and rearrange, everything remains the same”.