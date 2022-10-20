The mystery of ‘KC’

Those of us familiar with Charles Dickens’ masterwork, Bleak House, know better than to get involved with lawyers (whether or not they have un-explained letters after their names).

The portrait for which we are so indebted to Dickens is, in our litigious world, manifested by the mysterious practice of referring to officers of the court as “Senior Counsel” or “King’s Counsel”.

It has long been suspected by some that the device of following one’s name with the letters SC or KC is pretentious, without any discernible foundation in the real world which has only the purpose of permitting the bearer to get away with charging inflated fees.

Whether the above is an accurate interpretation of what takes place within a mutual admiration society or not, it is reasonable for the public to expect that this expression of acclaim for certain members of the group is not bestowed upon convicted criminals.

Upon unconvicted criminals possibly, but not at all upon the convicted ones.

Mr Stuart Young (MP) is quoted in all the dailies describing one Vincent Nelson, of current notoriety, as “a convicted criminal”, as, indeed, he is. Why, then, do these same newspapers continue to describe Mr Nelson as a King’s Counsel (however that might be defined)?

What is the meaning or the purpose of this designation if it can be ascribed to a convicted criminal (whom I assume can no longer represent any client in any court anywhere)?

The explanation for this apparent mystery can be found between the covers of Bleak House.

A Blade

Tobago

