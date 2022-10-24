Each deya we light is an expression of humanity’s craving to do what is right.
No one can deny the world is seeing an unprecedented period of darkness. One just has to look at the senseless war in Ukraine, where people’s lives are being upturned and snuffed out daily, to understand this level of despair.
There is also political turmoil at the top, both in the UK and the US. The world economy is sluggish and struggling, and impacting people’s ability to cope in very many ways.
So, darkness is not just physical. It can be political, social, intellectual or economic, and sometimes all of these together.
Perhaps no one has captured this concept better than Guyana-born poet Martin Carter, who stated in one of his poems, “This is the dark time, my love, It is the season of oppression, dark metal, and tears.”
I make this point to remind us of what darkness means so that we can appreciate the true value of light. Light is not simply that which displaces darkness. Rather, it is that which removes darkness by offering true and lasting solutions.
We need solutions by which we can conquer problems that seem to be gripping humanity by its throat. Perhaps now is a time like no other.
Perhaps the need for light has never been greater.
So, as we celebrate Divali this year, I take the opportunity to remind us all that each deya we light is an expression of that longing for solutions. It is an expression of humanity’s craving to do what is right, to move into knowledge and truth.
Light offers clarity and enhances our physical perception.
So, too, we implore the Divine to bring us to a place where our perception of the problems that are before us is not tainted by prejudice and empty emotional dribble.
Instead, we implore the Creator to grant us an unfaltering intellect to discern between what is needed versus what is merely expedient, to see the difference between what is right and wrong, and to understand the pain of others, even if it may not be our personal pain at the moment.
We pray for that light by which we access proper perception and an enhanced ability to remove problems, to remove the darkness of many sorts.
Let me also remind you that each time we light a deya, we are, in fact, adding our little light to the mounting brilliance of many rows and rows of deyas. The more deyas we light, the greater our “brilliance” as a people.