The normalisation of repugnant behaviour

After weeks of anxious waiting, we, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, were finally bestowed the honour of a response from “His Majesty the King”, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Mr Farley Augustine, regarding the audio recording allegedly of himself and another THA member conspiring to use the public purse to fund their political party’s propaganda efforts.
With all the ingredients of a Hollywood espionage movie, his rebuttal, via a “public briefing”, was a protracted, convoluted, labyrinthine tale of betrayal by colleagues, extortion by contractors, threats of kidnapping and murder and, of course, for good measure, corruption by the PNM party.
In all this confusion, Mr Augustine ultimately admitted that the recording was authentic. Mr Augustine claimed, however, that, in their defence, they did not put the discussed illegal acts into action. Additionally another key aspect of Mr Augustine’s defence was his claim, without any evidence whatsoever, that he and his colleague were justified in engaging in this illegal conspiracy because his predecessors from the PNM party “did the same thing”.
This is where we are, Trinidad and Tobago. As we say in local parlance “We reach”. In times gone by when politicians were caught in flagrante delicto, their typical response would be to cloud the issue through varying combinations of political spin, misdirection and even cover-up. All immoral responses, mind you, but responses which, although void of confession, could only result from an underlying acknowledgement that the act in question was wrong!
We are at a point now where a politician can be heard “on tape” breaking the law, can admit that he had broken the law but insists there was every right to break the law because others did it. Where are we going with that, my people??
Let us do a little thought experiment. Let us suppose that instead of conspiring to misappropriate public funds, we heard a recording of Mr Augustine and his Assemblyman plotting the murder of political opponents. Let us also suppose that, upon being exposed, Mr Augustine came out and said he had every right so to do because others before him did it as well. Would we be comfortable with that explanation? Even if he produced evidence to support such a claim, would that make his actions any more acceptable or any less criminal? Where do we as a people draw the line?
Justifying the commission of a crime on the basis that others before did the same thing, if acceptable in the case of Mr Augustine et al could, by the same logic, perhaps be the defence of 99 per cent of the people currently incarcerated in our prisons. The fact is that such a defence is ridiculous, unacceptable and must be rejected out of hand.
Despite Mr Augustine’s interminable diatribe at the briefing, the fact remains that laws were broken and accountability must be forthcoming. When we look at other societies around the world today we see innumerable examples of illegal, immoral and abhorrent behaviour being defended as acceptable.
Our neighbours to the north in the US currently struggling with the phenomena of Trump and Trumpism are prime examples of this. When you look at the many documented misdeeds and crimes of Donald Trump and you hear his supporters defending him, how many of us have asked ourselves, “Are these people serious? Are they deaf? Are they blind ?” It seems the “new” approach in politics is no longer to deny one’s wrongdoing but to own it, embrace it, even boast about it but, ultimately, seek to justify it and normalise it.
Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, we are at a tipping point. Consider for a moment the immense damage this new approach of defending the indefensible is doing to America in spite of its formidable legal machinery. We in Trinidad and Tobago are a small island state and we can ill afford to go down that road. We must demand full accountability from those we put into office and we must not, at all cost, engage in the normalisation of repugnant behaviour. If we fail to be vigilant and allow this type of conduct to be assimilated into our body politic, we will soon enough find ourselves in a state of dysfunction from which we may never recover.
Andre Burkett
very concerned citizen