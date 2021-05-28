The ‘others’ will have to wait

I was quite surprised to hear prominent people requesting that the Government give exemption to persons to travel abroad to get the vaccine of their choice, and after the allotted time return to Trinidad.
This is a privileged position, and one can see as plain as day how these privileged persons separate themselves from the “Others”—the “Others” who have no significant ownership of stores, factories or buildings, and whose only means of subsistence is to sell their labour power for a salary to these privileged persons.
The “Others” will await the vaccines from the Government and continue working for the privileged (that’s how it is).
Maria Elena
Trincity