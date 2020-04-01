When one looks at the cable TV channels, it is quite obvious that the days of wine and roses have come to an end for the big countries — the end of a particular era in the development of mankind, circa 2020.
Every single country will have a price to pay. Because T&T is a Carnival-style place, our description best suits the saying that life is going to be a bit like Danse Macabre by Peter Minshall.
We cannot turn the clock back. The days of getting away with half-done work because your trade union leader can be creative with words are over. Only those citizens truly serious about working will find employment. The prospect of having salary increases based solely on performance appraisals for all government-paid employees is the only reality.
The government will have to become the hardest of the hard taskmasters, or it will just collapse.
Realistically, it appears inevitable that international labour relations will have to be reinvented. Huge swathes of the business sector will be starting from scratch. A new understanding will have to be forged between employer and employee. Business, in all its manifestations, will not allow itself to be held to ransom.
Employees will be the bare minimum needed and only the very best qualified need apply.
The maximum leader-type of trade unionism as practised in T&T will have to die on the vine. Membership will be much smaller because of the changed direction. More technology, less real people, less money deducted in dues. Forget about grandiose lifestyles for over-ambitious union leaders.
Worldwide, after COVID-19, only the strong will have survived this international viral predator.
The days of wine and roses will have ended, for everybody.