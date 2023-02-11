The passing of two giants

For two consecutive weeks, I have been saddened to learn of the death of a prominent man in our country, both of whom I’d had the pleasure of interacting with over many years. They seemed totally different in many ways, but both managed to touch aspects of my life.

The first was Professor Gordon Rohlehr. His infectious smile, evidencing his warm heart, will remain with me forever. Whenever we met, whether at a pleasant social function or at a funeral, he would always find time for a chat.

I had absolutely devoured his book on calypso, which made me understand its history and the role of calypsonians in the society. He made my work so much easier when I had to prepare the feature address at the 13th-anniversary celebrations of Women Working for Social Progress at All Saints Hall in 1998. That was the year of Iwer George’s “Bottom in the Road”—a calypso that had annoyed both my African and Indian sisters. My topic was Women in Calypso. Down That Road Again? It dealt with how calypsonians had portrayed women over the years.

I met Mr Sidney Knox in December 1979 when I attended my first annual general meeting at the Hilton Trinidad as a minority shareholder of Neal and Massy. I was a law student, practising my knowledge of company law, when I intervened during the meeting to criticise some company policy.

After the meeting, both he and Caesar Montes De Oca, the latter long deceased, offered me a job with the company. As a past student of Carl Parris’s politics class, I well understood co-option and politely declined their offer. This offer was repeated over the years. I was at pains to explain that my heart was in family law, not corporate law.

Mr Knox and I had had a long-running argument about the failure of Neal and Massy, as it then was, to appoint a woman to its board of directors. He would say to me that they did not want tokenism, but would appoint a woman when they found one qualified for the position.

When it finally happened, he looked to me to praise the company. I refrained from speaking on the issue at the meeting. He approached me afterwards and said he was disappointed, as he had expected a favourable comment from me. It was too little, too late.

He was responsive to criticisms of other company policies. I was grateful when he listened to our cries to have the female cashiers sit, rather than stand, for hours when cashing.

When he learnt that I had accepted the position of director, Legal Aid Clinic, at Hugh Wooding Law School, he told me he had never thought I would leave the firm of my family member, Oswald Wilson, who was my Dad’s first cousin and my godfather, to work outside.

I explained that the law school was a challenge that excited me, and I felt I could make a difference there. Mr Knox then asked me if there was any way he could help, and I requested some resources for the clinic, which he instructed Mr Henderson to supply.

I have always remembered Mr Knox’s kindness to me and the interest he took in my career. Whenever I read negative comments in the press about the one-percenters, I always thought he did not seem to fit the profile, save that he was a wealthy man.

The last time we spoke was about two years ago, during the height of Covid. I wondered how he was faring. He had just awakened from his regular 3 p.m. nap. He shared with me the joy he took in his grandchildren. I promised to keep in touch but, sadly, did not.

I am grateful for the privilege of having known these two remarkable men, Prof Gordon Rohlehr and Mr Sidney Knox. They have both served well, and I pray that they rest in peace.

Senator Hazel

Thompson-Ahye

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The passing of two giants

For two consecutive weeks, I have been saddened to learn of the death of a prominent man in our country, both of whom I’d had the pleasure of interacting with over many years. They seemed totally different in many ways, but both managed to touch aspects of my life.

The first was Professor Gordon Rohlehr. His infectious smile, evidencing his warm heart, will remain with me forever. Whenever we met, whether at a pleasant social function or at a funeral, he would always find time for a chat.

Can I apply online for my baby’s visa?

Question:

I am planning to travel with my family to Florida in August, but my baby does not have a visa. Can I apply online, and what is the timeline for processing the visa?

Answer:

Minors under the age of 14 are eligible for interview waivers using the mail-in option when applying for a visa, if at least one parent has a valid B1/B2 non-immigrant visa.

Honouring Sidney Knox

Honouring Sidney Knox

The life, legacy and massive contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago of Wilfred Sidney Knox, who died this week at the age of 98, should be celebrated by the wider society and not just by those in business.

For over three decades, Sidney Knox was the single most powerful and dominant private-sector personality in Trinidad and Tobago, and among the most commanding figures across the Caribbean.

Panyard vibes, sacred spaces

Panyard vibes, sacred spaces

Recently, I did a panyard crawl. It was a very rich cultural experience. In conversation with the leadership of Renegades, I heard so many gripping stories.

Colin spoke about a five-year-old who came to learn the pan and was completely overwhelmed by the learning experience. Once the teaching was broken down into manageable bits, that child—a few weeks later—mastered the pan and the tune, and was smiling from ear to ear while performing with the junior band.

Reclamation, reconnection, reparation...in that order

Even as the roots of Carnival are buried deep in European civilisation (Trinidad Carnival has evolved in a class by itself), drumology, history records as a slave plantation feature, Canboulay freedom celebrations, stickfighting, calypso (slave voicemails), dancing de cocoa, all, every time, evoke thoughts in my mind of slavery.

Ladies, act with honour, respect

We women of Trinidad and Tobago are very fortunate to be living in this twin-island republic. Compared to many parts of the world, we are to be considered very, very lucky.