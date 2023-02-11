The passing of two giants

For two consecutive weeks, I have been saddened to learn of the death of a prominent man in our country, both of whom I’d had the pleasure of interacting with over many years. They seemed totally different in many ways, but both managed to touch aspects of my life.

The first was Professor Gordon Rohlehr. His infectious smile, evidencing his warm heart, will remain with me forever. Whenever we met, whether at a pleasant social function or at a funeral, he would always find time for a chat.