When the Minister of Finance announced in his budget 2023 presentation that gas prices would be increased, it caused a nation to go into uproar. This is now the sixth time, according to media reports, that the minister has done this, and smiling and laughing while doing it.
The Minister of Finance is justifying this due to rise in oil prices. Now this is confusing as we are an oil-producing nation so I do not understand the rationale of the Government. Maybe someone can tell me, as this is baffling even to those in the energy sector.
This has to be again a literal slap in the face for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. What the minister failed to tell the nation is the domino effect the rise in gas prices will have.
The rise in gas will cause literally everything to go up. Food prices will be the first to go up, as transportation costs for goods and services will be increased, and it is the people who will feel the pain.
Transportation costs will go up as taxi fares will be increased since the taxi-driver has to pay more at the pump so taxi passengers will have to pay to drive in their cars. So, more pain here for the people. In fact, it has already begun as a few taxi associations have already begun to announce fare increases.
Our nation has been hit with these gas pains, and it’s time the people speak out. The Opposition took a stand earlier this year and had their supporters at 30 different areas to demonstrate their freedom of speech under the Constitution.
It is time the nation stand up with the Opposition and tell this Government enough is enough and time to seek a mandate, as so many things have hit the people—an increase in gas prices, food prices, and even an increase in crime. What more is to come?
It istime to take a stand and say: call an election now.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law