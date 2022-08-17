The officials had raised the flag in the formal hand-over of political authority to an independent Trinidad and Tobago on August 31, 1962, but it was in Carnival 1963 that the people consummated and proclaimed their Independence.
Singing “Dan is the Man”, a calypso that derisively overturns the colonial primary school curriculum, the Mighty Sparrow took the calypso crown for the fourth time.
On the street, Lord Kitchener announced his return after some 14 years abroad with ‘The Road’, sweeping the road march race with a warning that steelband violence must be a thing of the past. While such violence would be prevalent until the mid-sixties, Kitchener would dominate the road march race for another decade.
The year 1963 also saw the year of the first Panorama Steelband Competition with the revolutionary innovations of Anthony Williams, captain and arranger for North Stars Steelband in St James, who laid down the template for arranging Panorama music. Of his winning arrangements, Sparrow’s “Dan is the Man” (1963) and Kitchener’s “Mama Dis is Mas” (1964), it was said:
“Everybody prepared, but they weren’t expecting that standard. He did things that people hadn’t thought of. Just the way he arranged… … Tony wouldn’t just play chords…he was running up and down, counter-melody and thing. So they won and everybody sat up and took note …. By the following year, 1964, he won with “Mama Dis is Mas”, Tony changed three keys! First time ever in a Panorama competition. Gone again.” (Eddie Odingi quoted in Shannon Dudley Music From Behind the Bridge: Steelband Spirit and Politics in Trinidad and Tobago, OUP, 2008).
In 1965 and 1967, when Bobby Mohammed launched his assault on Port of Spain, these victories did not belong to his Cavaliers steelband alone but to the entire Southland staking its history-making claim and contribution to national identity and attention.
Anthony Williams set the design not only for Panorama arrangements, but for the pan instrument itself. His ingenious arrangement of notes, known as ‘the circle of fifths’, on his Spider-Web pan, remains the standard format to this day for constructing and tuning tenor pans.
Among his earlier innovations, at the age of 20, had been the creation of the three-pan tenor bass on oil drums (as against the usual biscuit tins) for TASPO’s 1951 tour of the UK. Using heavier instruments would then lead to his placing the bass section of his band, North Stars, on wheels for Carnival mobility.
Anthony Williams was regarded as “a classical man” in the pan fraternity. North Stars were undisputed Music Festival champions, even after they left Panorama. Their 1968 recording with Trinidad-born star pianist Winnifred Atwell, “Ivory and Steel”, is a musical triumph and another first of its kind.
Anthony Williams’ story demonstrates how steelband had already boldly begun to indigenise Western classical music and, more significantly, began creating our own classical tradition. Evidence of our classical tradition can be found in the compositions of Nelson Caton, Anthony Prospect, Lord Kitchener, Ray Holman and, of course, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.
“What a talent!
Excellent talent,
You hear what I say
Steelband music is the greatest talent today.’
Mighty Terror proclaims in his 1965 calypso “Pan Talent”.
Set in the early fires of hope, Panorama defined itself as the people’s school, concert and musical climax of the festival. More than this, Panorama became the arena where, not only musical battles were fought, but social forces engaged one another and, in the energy and function of Carnival, sought resolution. Panorama would represent a coalition among community, state and private sector. Community pride in the 60s had crystallised around steelbands and football/cricket teams (often the same players), in arenas open to all.
Today, these spaces continue to be where Independence is affirmed by the people.
