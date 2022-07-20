Having worked in the public service for over 30 years, I have observed over the years the numerous conversations involving the service, its function and the remuneration paid to these employees.
While I would be honest in saying the productivity and public relations skills of some of these employees need to be addressed, this is a failure in the implementation of public service reform by successive administrations, which has been a conversation over decades.
That being said, public service employees have been left at the bottom of society for too long, and have been made to endure the sacrifices of low and even reduced salaries on numerous bargaining periods. In the ’80s some public officers, when they lost their COLA and ten per cent of their salary, never recovered.
Even when this was reinstated, the public servants suffered by not being placed in their rightful salary.
Most of the salaries of public servants range around $6,000 to $8,000 per month. Think about this one salary in a household where there is an unemployed party and just one child to maintain.
Let’s go a bit further—can he or her get a mortgage to reduce the added expense of rent? No way; the bank would turn them away.
Let’s say there are two public servants in a household. They would be hard pressed to secure a loan to build because of the cost of living. There appears to be no consideration provided for these employees to obtain subsidised housing. They have to stand in line and that, we all know, is a frustrating system because no accommodation is made for the poor public servant.
Why can’t the Government include in their benefits some sort of preference to these workers for housing? A vast majority of these workers spend between $800 and $1,000 in transportation for the month. Utilise the public service transportation to reduce the burden of this expenditure by providing a free pass, thereby providing some much-needed relief.
When the public servants retire, what happens is that they lose their medical plan and some have to wait years to collect their retirement benefits. In negotiations, consider allowing the retirees to continue contributing to the medical plan, thereby allowing for some sort of buffer for medical issues during retirement.
If the benefits are not paid when the employee has retired, give the option to continue until benefits are paid.
Now there is the idea of increasing the retirement age to 65 because NIB cannot sustain the benefit payments. What has caused this? Is it that people are living longer? Is it that there was no accountability for failed investments? Is it that they want you to die while working so that no benefits are paid? Sometimes I wonder about the management of these institutions that want the quick fix without accountability and transparency.
Why are employees who have worked over 30 to 40 years now asked to work until 65 years? Why not raise the required contributions to obtain a pension from 750, thereby allowing people the opportunity to choose to work after 65? Contributions have to play a part, not only age.
When the public servants are not paid their correct wages for nine years, what they have done is provide an interest-free loan to the government for millions, if not billions, of dollars. Did anybody think about the sacrifices which were made by these employees? Some had to work other jobs cutting yards, hustling “PH” and doing whatever odd jobs to make ends meet. Some had to sacrifice their children’s education.
Now we have offers being made of two or four per cent with no consideration for housing, transport, retirement and medical benefits. That is not fair to the poor public servants, or are they supposed to be “SERVANTS” in the true sense and just accept what is provided as benefits to them?
We are in uncharted waters globally. Please, for the sake of these employees, both the union and Government (CPO is just the tool) need to sit and consider the hardship being experienced by these employees. There has to be some compromise for the better good of the country and its people.
When backpay is paid, this is not going foreign; this is going to be spent right here to clear expenditures in arrears and, for most employees, 25 per cent is taxed; so stop hoodwinking the population and providing information piecemeal. Most public servants cannot afford foreign holidays. We spend our money here, so we provide a stimulus for the economy.
In concluding, NIB got nine per cent for a three-year period 2014-2016. Are we different?
So, come on—both parties sit and do proper negotiations; and to my fellow public officers, continue to serve in the best possible way you can. A properly functioning public service is integral to the accomplishment of the Government’s goals.